Buffalo police investigating after teens shot in three separate incidents this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday night, a teen girl was shot inside a residence on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. The 17-year-old, who was shot in the arm, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where she’s listed as being in stable condition.

This week, at least three teenagers in the city have been shot. One, who was also identified as a 17-year-old girl, died after an incident inside a home on Koons Avenue.

That fatal shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon. A 19-year-old man was also shot during this incident, and as of Thursday, he remains hospitalized.

Since then, Vincent Manirakiza, also 19, has been charged with murder and burglary.

Early Wednesday morning, a 15-year-old was shot inside a residence on Grider Street. No arrest has been made in relation to that shooting.

Police are looking for help solving these crimes. Anyone with information can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.