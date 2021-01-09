Buffalo police investigating apparent murder-suicide on Riverwalk Place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, the incident happened on Riverview Place on Friday at 10 p.m. There, a 27-year-old woman was found dead.

Shortly after this, police say the suspect — a 47-year-old man, died in Hamburg as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe this incident was domestic in nature.