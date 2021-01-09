Buffalo police investigating apparent murder-suicide on Riverwalk Place

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, the incident happened on Riverview Place on Friday at 10 p.m. There, a 27-year-old woman was found dead.

Shortly after this, police say the suspect — a 47-year-old man, died in Hamburg as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe this incident was domestic in nature.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss