BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they are investigating the death of a Shih Tzu mix dog at the Niagara Street Pawprints By Penny & Co.

According to the manager, the incident occurred Saturday night.

The company is calling this a “rogue act” by a former employee, who was terminated immediately.

The manager says the company is “horrified and deeply saddened by the alleged action.”

They’re working with police to make sure the alleged perpetrator is held responsible for their actions.