BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo police are investigating the death of two people in their mid-50s after a rescue call this morning.

Buffalo Police say they received the call at 9:30 a.m. and responded to the 200 block of Broadway.

Detectives say they found a male and female unresponsive on arrival. The female was declared dead at the scene.

The male was transported to Buffalo General Hospital and later died.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner.