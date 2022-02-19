Buffalo Police investigating death of unidentified male

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a report Saturday morning of a person down on Northland Avenue, near Jefferson Avenue.

Police said the unidentified male was dead upon their arrival, shortly after 9:30 a.m. They are currently attempting to identify the male and said they believe the death appears suspicious.

Police also reported that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing news story, it will be updated as more information is learned.