BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men, one from Buffalo and one from Orlando, were shot early Wednesday morning on the first block of Person Street.

Buffalo police say it happened while the men were outside, just before 1 a.m.

The 25-year-old Buffalo resident was taken to ECMC, where he’s in stable condition, and the 38-year-old Florida man was treated and later released from Buffalo General Hospital.

The investigation into this shooting continues, and police are asking anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.