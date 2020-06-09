Buffalo Police investigating fatal shooting on Bickford Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a 36-year-old Buffalo man is dead after being shot multiple times last Friday night.

Northeast District officers responded to the call at 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue.

He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he later died, police tell News 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Buffalo Police’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.