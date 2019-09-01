Youth football coach identified as victim in fatal east side shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have confirmed the identity of a man involved in a deadly shooting on the city’s East Side.

Police say 36-year-old Norzell Aldridge of Cheektowaga died at Erie County Medical Center, after a shooting on Koons Avenue and Sycamore Street just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

A source close to the football organization tells News 4 Aldridge had been stepping in to protect young people during a fight when he was shot in the chest.

According to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, the scene became chaotic quickly after the shots were fired, and police on scene were unable to find the suspect.

“Buffalo Police has a detail set up at those football games, and our detail was there and at the even when this occured,” Rinaldo said. “Our officers did hear the shots when they were fired. They did run in the direction of the shots, but in the ensuing chaos they were unable to locate a suspect at that time.”

A 20-year-old Buffalo man who was also involved in the shooting and has not been identified was treated and released.

Police are asking anyone with information to text or call the Confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255.