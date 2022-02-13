Buffalo Police investigating hit and run that hospitalized one person

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hit and run in the City of Buffalo sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.

A male, whose age hasn’t been released, was hit by a vehicle at Olympic and Cloverdale Avenue just after 8:10 p.m., according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.

The person was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

There’s no word on the severity of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call or text Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.