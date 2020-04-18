Buffalo Police investigating incident that led to officer firing weapon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says an officer was flagged down on Armbruster Street regarding a stolen vehicle at 6 p.m. Friday.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, some type of altercation led the officer to fire his weapon, Rinaldo said.

The vehicle sped off and led police on a pursuit that lasted less than a block, ending on Shepard Street right off of Broadway.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, was taken into custody without incident. Police noticed a gunshot wound to the woman’s left hand.

She’s at ECMC being evaluated for a non-life threatening injury, according to Captain Rinaldo.

The officer involved was not injured, and police have crews investigating the incident that led to the officer having to shoot his weapon.

