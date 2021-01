BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Police Department says they’re investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday morning in the 800 block of Humboldt Parkway.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a tree at 5:15 a.m. Friday, killing the 38-year-old male driver from Buffalo.

In a tweet, BPD said the Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.