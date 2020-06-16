Live Now
Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula introduce new GM Kevyn Adams
Buffalo Police investigating overnight hit and run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say they’re investigating an overnight hit and run incident.

Central District officers responded to the call just before 12:30 a.m. at West Huron and Pearl Street.

According to police, a Nissan, traveling north on Pearl, was hit by an unknown black Ford pickup truck traveling east on West Huron.

The driver of the Nissa, a 30-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Buffalo General to be treated.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the police tip line at 716-847-2255.

