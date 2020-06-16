Buffalo Police investigating overnight hit and run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say they’re investigating an overnight hit and run incident.
Central District officers responded to the call just before 12:30 a.m. at West Huron and Pearl Street.
According to police, a Nissan, traveling north on Pearl, was hit by an unknown black Ford pickup truck traveling east on West Huron.
The driver of the Nissa, a 30-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Buffalo General to be treated.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the police tip line at 716-847-2255.
