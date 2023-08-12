BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was injured in a shooting in Buffalo’s Ferry-Fillmore district overnight Saturday, police said.

Buffalo Police Department officers responded to a call at around 2 a.m. near the corner of Broadway and Gibson Streets, where detectives say a 35-year-old man was hit by gunfire while outside.

The man, a Buffalo resident, was transported to ECMC. As of 8:10 p.m., authorities say the man is listed as stable.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.