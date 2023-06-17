BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man hospitalized, city officials announced.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Northampton Street just after 1:30 p.m., where a 31-year-old man had been struck in the arm area by gunfire, according to officials.
The victim was transported to ECMC by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.