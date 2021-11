BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Parkridge Avenue.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old Buffalo man showed up at ECMC just before 8 p.m., in a car, with a gunshot wound.

Police tell News 4 this happened in the 300 block of Parkridge, and the man is in stable condition.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact police on the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.