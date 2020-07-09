Buffalo police investigating serious crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a serious crash in the city’s Lovejoy District.

It happened just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night at Bailey Ave. and East Lovejoy St.

Investigators say a driver was headed north on Bailey Avenue, and crossed over into the southbound lanes, hitting another car.

They say Buffalo firefighters had to extricate the woman driving that second car. Paramedics took her to ECMC with serious injuries.

Police say the two people in the car that crossed over were also transported to ECMC, but have non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.