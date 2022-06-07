BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is in critical condition at ECMC and another is said to be stable after two separate shootings in Buffalo, police said.

A 37-year-old male was shot inside an apartment complex on the 200 block of Linwood Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. He is listed in critical condition.

Police also said a 35-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Monday after being shot while in the vicinity of Walden Avenue and Harmonia Street. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.