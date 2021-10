BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a shooting in the vicinity of West Utica and Elmwood.

Buffalo Police say the 22-year-old arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a car after midnight with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.