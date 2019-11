BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--What can you do if a police cruiser slams into your parked car, totals it, and the city refuses to pay the damages? That is what happened to RaNisa Turner of Buffalo, and to make matters worse, her insurance carrier rejected her claim, too.

It is a situation that can happen on any level of government in the United States. There is a saying, "you can't sue the government, unless they say so," and while Turner’s claim was in rejected in Buffalo, a similar outcome can occur in a scrape with a village, a town, a state, or the U.S. government.