Buffalo police investigating shooting on Donaldson Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a 39-year-old city resident was shot on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred on the first block of Donaldson Rd. around 7 p.m.

According to police, the victim arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle after he was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

