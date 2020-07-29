Buffalo Police investigating shooting on Roehrer Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call just before 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Roehrer Avenue.

Officials tell News 4 a 24-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.