BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An apparent stranger-danger incident is being investigated by Buffalo Police.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning at Hertel Avenue and St. Florian Street.

An individual in a red car asked a student to get in while the student waited at the bus stop.

They drove away when the student did not get in.

The driver is described as a white male, with a gray beard, wearing a gray shirt, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police.