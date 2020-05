BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a 31-year-old man was shot just before midnight on Sunday.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to shots fired in the 300 block of Fillmore Avenue.

The man arrived at ECMC in a vehicle after being shot and is listed in stable condition, officials say.

BPD asks anyone with information to call or text their confidential line at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.