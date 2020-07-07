Buffalo Police investigating three separate Monday evening shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police tell News 4 they are continuing to investigate three separate shootings that happened Monday evening.

Just before 5:15 p.m., police say a man arrived at ECMC in a vehicle after being shot in the arm.

Detectives say it happened in the first block of Sweeney Street, and the 32-year-old Buffalo man was treated and released from ECMC.

At 6:15 p.m., a man was grazed by gunfire in the 1200 block of Bailey Avenue, according to police. The 20-year-old from Buffalo was initially listed in stable condition at Mercy Hospital.

Police tell us that another man arrived at ECMC at 6:45 p.m. in a vehicle after being shot.

Detectives are investigating if the shooting occurred in the vicinity of Genesee Street and Goodyear Avenue.

The 20-year-old was initially listed in serious condition.

Detectives say the incidents appear targeted.

Police ask anyone with information to contact their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

