Buffalo Police investigating Thursday afternoon shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a man arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital after he was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives are investigating the shooting they say appears to have happened in the vicinity of Niagara Street and Ontario Street at 4:45 p.m.

Officials tell News 4 the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to contact their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

