Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night shooting on Schuele Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting.

A 17-year-old Buffalo boy drove himself to ECMC and arrived at 11:30 p.m. after being shot.

He was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

An investigation led police to determine the incident happened on Schuele Avenue between East Delavan and Northland Avenues.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

