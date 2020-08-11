Buffalo Police investigating two Monday night shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say they’re investigating two Monday night shootings.

Northeast District officers responded to the call of a shooting at 8:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bailey Avenue.

Detectives tell News 4 one man was shot and transported by ambulance to ECMC.

The 33-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Genesee Street at 10:50 p.m.

According to detectives, a man was shot in the leg and taken to ECMC, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police ask anyone with information to call or text their tipline at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.