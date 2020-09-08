Buffalo Police investigating two shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police tell us they are investigating two shootings, one Monday night and the other overnight.

Police say a 16-year-old boy arrived at ECMC at 1:30 a.m.in a vehicle after being shot in the leg.

According to detectives, the shooting happened near Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street.

The boy has since been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for his injury.

Officials are also investigating a shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. Monday in the first block of Bickford Avenue.

Police tell News 4 a man was shot in the arm while he was at some type of gathering.

He was taken to ECMC in a vehicle and is in stable condition.