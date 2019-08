BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, Buffalo police detectives were seen investigating a weekend homicide.

Dressed in protective suits, authorities were seen going through a house on Stanton St.

There, police say a man shot his wife.

Police responded to the scene on Sunday, shortly after 10 a.m. The body of Melissa Kazmierczak, 52, was found in a bedroom.

Her husband, Allen Kazmierczak, 46, was charged with second-degree murder.