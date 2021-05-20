Buffalo police involved in standoff at 10th and Virginia streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of Crisis Services and the Buffalo Police Department were seen trying to get a man to leave a building at 10th and Virginia streets Thursday morning.

Tear gas was used a few times in attempts to get him out of there, and around 11 a.m., a SWAT team moved into a home.

News 4 is at the scene, and will provide more information when it becomes available.

