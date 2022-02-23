Buffalo police K-9 who served alongside Lt. Craig Lehner is retiring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police K-9 who served as partner to the late Lt. Craig Lehner is retiring.
K-9 Shield, who was most recently handled by Officer Matthew Richards, has become too old to continue as a police dog, the Buffalo Police Department told the Buffalo Common Council.
But even though his time as a working dog is ending, Richards plans to stick with Shield as a different kind of partner.
Richards is seeking to purchase the dog for one dollar, the Buffalo Police Department wrote in a request to the Common Council.
Before this can happen, the Common Council will need to approve Shield’s transfer, since he counts as departmental property of the Buffalo police.
Together, Richards and Shield seized more than $600,000 and found various drugs, including cocaine, crack, marijuana and heroin.
“K9-Shield located five suspects during tracking/building searches, as well as 10 apprehensions by his mere presence,” Buffalo police said. “Included in those apprehensions, without any incident, was a homicide suspect.”
Prior to them becoming partners, the K-9 served alongside Craig Lehner, the Buffalo police lieutenant who died during an underwater training exercise in the Niagara River in 2017.
Shield is 8 years old and will turn 9 in November. He’s been with the Buffalo Police Department since 2016.
