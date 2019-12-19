Buffalo police K-9s getting ballistic vests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All six K-9s in the Buffalo Police Department will be getting ballistic vests.

Buffalo police says the vests were made possible through Spikes K9 Fund, City Creatures Animal Hospital and other large donations.

“We can’t begin to express the amount of love we get from our Buffalo, NY community!” police wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to all who made this happen; City Creatures Animal Hospital, as well as a few very large donations that came in, and of course Spikes fund for working with all involved to give our K9’s a safe workday with vests they can work in!”