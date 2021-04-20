Buffalo police lieutenant with long disciplinary history retires while on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police lieutenant with a lengthy disciplinary history has retired.

Michael DeLong’s retirement came as he was on paid leave from the Buffalo Police Department. Following an incident last summer where he was seen on camera calling a woman “a disrespectful little f****** c***,” he had been suspended for 30 days.

DeLong has spent more than two decades in law enforcement, and during that time, he was the subject of more than 30 complaints.

His resignation came before he would have met with an arbitrator. Ultimately, if an arbitrator decided that DeLong’s employment should be terminated, he would not have received lifelong healthcare, according to the police union’s contract.

So, he’ll get that, plus his pension, which would have been guaranteed no matter the result.

In 2020, DeLong made $126,623. His pension will be somewhere in the range of $50,000-$60,000, a police source tells News 4.