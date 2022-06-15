BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a woman and three missing children.

On Tuesday, Buffalo police announced that Dorothy Head, a 69-year-old woman last seen in the 100 block of Oberlin Avenue, is missing. Head was described as 5’4″ and 220 lbs.

Shortly after Midnight, police announced that three children are missing after being taken by their mother, who police identified as 20-year-old Nayvette Serrano. The children’s names and ages are Chase Pagan, 5, Isaiah Pagan, 6, and Esrael Pagan, 2.

Police say Serrano is in violation of a court-ordered custody agreement.

Anyone with information on any of their whereabouts is asked to call 911.