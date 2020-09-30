Buffalo police looking for missing boy last seen on August 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jaylen Griffin was last seen at his home in the city on August 4. Police believe he still might be in the area.

Jaylen is 5’3″ and 145 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jaylen’s whereabouts can call police at (716) 853-2222 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.