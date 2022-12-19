BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are looking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the 200 block of Rodney Avenue.

Nina Baker is 5’1″ and 110 lbs. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a blue and pink tie-dye hoodie with the words ‘justice’ and ‘love is here to stay’ around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand,” Buffalo Police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

