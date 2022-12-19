BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are looking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the 200 block of Rodney Avenue.
Nina Baker is 5’1″ and 110 lbs. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a blue and pink tie-dye hoodie with the words ‘justice’ and ‘love is here to stay’ around an image of a hand with a white dove inside the hand,” Buffalo Police wrote on Facebook.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.