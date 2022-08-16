BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for help finding someone they say has been reported missing.
According to police, Brian Richardson, 49, might be in the area of Hunter’s Creek Park in East Aurora/Wales. He was described as vulnerable, approximately 6’3″, and has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a light beard.
Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked by police to call 911.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.