BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for help finding someone they say has been reported missing.

According to police, Brian Richardson, 49, might be in the area of Hunter’s Creek Park in East Aurora/Wales. He was described as vulnerable, approximately 6’3″, and has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a light beard.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked by police to call 911.