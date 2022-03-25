BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are looking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run on Stanislaus Street early Friday morning.

Police said a male pedestrian was struck and killed in the 100 block of Stanislaus Street shortly after midnight. He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle is asked to call or text the confidential tip iine at (716) 847-2255.