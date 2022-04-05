BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bailey and Stockbridge avenues, just north of Amherst Street. Detectives said a man was hit by gunfire and his injuries “appear serious in nature.”

Anyone with info is asked to call or text BPD’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.