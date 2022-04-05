BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man with serious injuries.
Officers responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bailey and Stockbridge avenues, just north of Amherst Street. Detectives said a man was hit by gunfire and his injuries “appear serious in nature.”
Anyone with info is asked to call or text BPD’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.