BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 3-year-old boy.
According to a Facebook post, the boy, Maverick Vogler, was taken by his mother, 33-year-old Shantelle Kendrick.
Police say they were last scene in the 100 block of E. Amherst Street.
Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.