BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 3-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post, the boy, Maverick Vogler, was taken by his mother, 33-year-old Shantelle Kendrick.

Police say they were last scene in the 100 block of E. Amherst Street.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.