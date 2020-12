BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Police Department is looking for you help in locating 53-year-old Clarence Jackson.

BPD says Jackson is 6’2″ tall and weighs 180lbs.

They say he’s been missing since October 30, 2020.

Police note that Jackson suffers from mental illness.

If you have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.