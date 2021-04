UPDATE – 4/29/21 – 2:09 p.m.

Jamarie Wilson has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 7-year-old.

Police say Jamarie Wilson is 4’0″ and 50 lbs.

Wilson was last seen wearing a green jacket, red t-shirt, pants with neon paint on the front, and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.