BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a 2-week-old baby.

They say Danayely Esquilin-Pacheco was last seen with her mother, 29-year-old Dannysha Esquilin. Esquilin was described as 5’2″, 150 lbs. and having brown eyes. She’s now believed to have black or dark brown hair.

They were last seen in the area of Oishei Children’s Hospital on August 21, when Kaleida Health says the two were discharged from the facility.

“It is our understanding that Child Protective Services (CPS) recently opened a case and is now looking for

Ms. Pacheco, but it was well after a safe discharge for both mom and baby,” Kaleida said.

The healthcare organization says it will work with CPS and Buffalo police to assist however they can. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.