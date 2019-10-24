Buffalo police looking for missing man with dementia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing man with dementia.
John Fischer, 65, is missing from a facility on Seneca St.
He is 5’10” and 275 lbs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
