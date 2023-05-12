BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing teen girl.
Nyasja Humphrey, 15, is approximately five feet tall and 120 lbs. Police first posted that she was missing on Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call 911.
