BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing teen girl.

Nyasja Humphrey, 15, is approximately five feet tall and 120 lbs. Police first posted that she was missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call 911.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.