BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing 16-year-old with autism.

Direll Donte Jackson-Downey is six feet tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse says Direll was last seen on Deshler Street on Friday around 12:15 a.m. At the time, he was wearing a red and pink t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Direll, who goes by the name Donte, may be in need of medical attention. Officials say he may be in the local area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Buffalo Police Department by dialing 911 or (716) 851-4412.