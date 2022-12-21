BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

79-year-old AJ Briggs is a black male, approximately 5’6″, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jacket. He was last seen on the 600 block of East Utica Street in the city of Buffalo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.