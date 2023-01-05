BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing woman whom they described as “vulnerable.”
Nereida Figueroa, 69, is 5’4″ and 130 lbs. Police say she has brown eyes and long, burgundy hair. When last seen, Figueroa was wearing a black bubble coat with a fur hood, blue jeans, rubber boots and a black purse with a rose on it.
The area of Clinton and Ellicott streets near the Buffalo Public Library is where she was last seen.
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.