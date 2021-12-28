Missing teen cousins from Buffalo located

UPDATE:

Both have been located and are back home.

ORIGINAL:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teen cousins.

PHOTO/Buffalo Police

Nevaeh Jackson, pictured in the blue jacket, is 14. She’s described as 5’6″ and 178 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Iyana Ransom, pictured in the pink plaid jacket, is 12. She’s described as 5’4″ and 140 lbs. with brown hair and eyes and has a scar on the right side of her forehead.

Police say the two went missing Monday night from a residence on Kilhoffer Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911.