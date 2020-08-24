Buffalo Police looking for suspect in M&T Bank robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to the Director of Public Safety for Canisius College, the M&T Bank at E. Delevan Avenue and Main Street was robbed Monday.

Officials say the suspect threatened the use of a weapon, but there was not one displayed.

The suspect is said to be a dark-skinned man, 5’8″, ranging between 30-40 years of age.

He left the bank on foot and was wearing a white American Eagle t-shirt and a black Yankees baseball hat.

Authorities are not sure which direction he was headed but ask the public to exercise caution and avoid the area.

Buffalo Police and Canisius Public Safety are still out actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Canisius College Department of Public Safety at 716-888-2330.

